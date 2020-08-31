New Book, How Sweet the Sound, Shares the Power and Promise of 30 Beloved Hymns
Author Laura Smith examines 30 classic hymns, sharing devotional stories and meaningful connections between the songs of the past and our 21st century lives.GRAND RAPIDS, MI, USA, August 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the new book, How Sweet the Sound: The Power and Promise of 30 Beloved Hymns (Our Daily Bread Publishing), author Laura Smith takes a fresh look at 30 classic hymns, sharing warm devotional stories and making meaningful connections between these songs of the past and our twenty-first century lives.
Do you miss listening to the sweet harmonies of hymns being sung in church? Do you recall precious life memories when a specific hymn encouraged your heart? Hymns will forever be God's music packed with truth, redemption, and joy, no matter how the times or culture change. There is a reason they still speak to us, generation after generation. How Sweet the Sound marries the past with the present by showing how hymns unite, restore, and re-center God’s children.
Each chapter includes the lyrics to a favorite hymn, an interesting modern-day story of how that hymn continues to impact lives, and questions for contemplation. These stories will appeal to those who grew up in church singing from a hymnal, as well as a new generation seeking truth put to music. You'll enjoy hearing the stories of how hymns have affected other people's lives as you remember how the hymns you treasure have affected yours.
About the Author: Laura L. Smith is a music lover. She grew up singing old hymns in her traditional church, then rushing home to count down the rest of the Top 40 on Billboard’s music charts with Casey Kasem. A best-selling author, Smith speaks around the country sharing the love of Christ with women at conferences and events. She lives in the college town of Oxford, Ohio, with her husband and four kids. Visit www.laurasmithauthor.com to learn more.
About Our Daily Bread Publishing: Our Daily Bread Publishing is a division of Our Daily Bread Ministries—a non-denominational, non-profit organization with staff and volunteers in over 37 offices working together to distribute more than 60 million resources in 150 countries. Whether it’s a radio broadcast, podcast, book, mobile app, or website, we provide many ways to help people grow in their relationship with God. For more information, visit https://ourdailybreadpublishing.org.
