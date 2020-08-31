New Book, Different Like Me, Encourages Kids to Celebrate Diversity
GRAND RAPIDS, MI, USA, August 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the new book, Different Like Me (Our Daily Bread Publishing), children ages 3 to 7 discover that being different is okay, and that what they have in common is more important than what they don’t. With fanciful, full-color illustrations, readers follow a diverse group of kids as they work together toward a surprising and delightful conclusion.
Sometimes the things that make us different can leave us feeling like a fish out of water. Different Like Me takes young readers on a whimsical journey where each unique child works with the others to launch a giant colorful fish balloon. Along the way, the children learn to celebrate differences and uncover what they all have in common, so that even a "fish out of water" finds belonging.
Different Like Me features a wonderful variety of children with unique qualities. It is based on a story that the author, Xochitl E. Dixon, wrote years ago to explain to her own children the beauty of God's diverse world. You'll also enjoy the engaging questions you can use to start conversations about diversity with the children in your own life.
In Different Like Me, you'll discover:
• The beauty of diversity—cultural, physical, and more
• Rhyming words and a repetitive refrain that capture kids’ attention
• Conversation-starting questions around the topic of diversity
• A valuable addition to school, church, and home libraries
• A perfect picture book for children 8 and under
Whether in looks, cultural background, physical prowess, or academic excellence, there are no two children exactly alike. Different Like Me helps kids to understand that being unique is good and that God has made them as they are for a purpose.
Different Like Me is available now wherever books are sold.
About the Author: Xochitl (So-Cheel) E. Dixon, author of Waiting for God: Trusting Daily in God’s Plan and Pace (2019), serves as a speaker and a regular contributor to Our Daily Bread (www.odb.org) and Guideposts’ All God’s Creatures. A recent transplant to Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, she enjoys spending time with her husband of over 25 years, Dr. W. Alan Dixon, Sr., and their sons, A.J. and Xavier. She serves the Lord alongside her service dog, Callie, and shares God’s truth and love everywhere she goes and in everything she writes. You can connect with Xochitl and Callie at www.xedixon.com. This is her first picture book.
About the Illustrator: Bonnie Lui is an illustrator and storyteller who loves to play. She constantly looks for ways to create fun in all forms of media, and her work can be found in books, games, and television. When she’s not making art, Bonnie also enjoys playing the ukulele and the piano. She lives, works, and plays in Los Angeles, where it is over 75°F and sunny every day.
About Our Daily Bread Publishing: Our Daily Bread Publishing is a division of Our Daily Bread Ministries—a non-denominational, non-profit organization with staff and volunteers in over 37 offices working together to distribute more than 60 million resources in 150 countries. Whether it’s a radio broadcast, podcast, book, mobile app, or website, we provide many ways to help people grow in their relationship with God. For more information, visit www.odb.org.
