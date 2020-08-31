DFW Security Company Offers Free Security System Consultations for Business Owners, Homeowners and HOA Board Members
PLANO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Home, business and neighborhood security is more necessary now than ever. But a basic camera from a “big box” retailer won’t cut it anymore.
Plano-based security company, Spot Security, offers free consultations for a completely personalized security system that combines technology and ease-of-use to create the ultimate security and surveillance system for business owners, homeowners and HOA board members.
To truly protect your home, neighborhood or business, there must be no major blind spots as well as advanced technology to easily identify people and notify you when something happens. That’s why Spot Security creates entirely custom security systems personalized for your property.
From license plate recognition to alerts, to laptop, tablet and phone monitoring, Spot Security’s technology takes surveillance to the next level with the user in mind.
Spot Security offers 6 reasons to invest in a custom security system.
1. Respond quickly to theft and property damage.
There are very rarely any witnesses to theft or property damage which usually means you’re left to cover the replacement and repair costs. Think of the your security system as your personal 24/7/365 witness.
2. Protect your community, loved ones and investment.
Spot Security understands it’s more than security for your property, it protects your most loved ones, neighborhood and financial investment. Don’t wait until there’s an incident to start protecting your property and people.
3. Look after things while you’re away.
Spot Security solutions allow you to keep an eye on your home, neighborhood and business from any phone, tablet or computer to ensure things are running smoothly even when you’re not there. Whether it’s your pet, delivery man, employees or babysitter, you’ll always know what’s going on in and around your property.
4. Reduce liability risk.
Modern-day problems call for modern-day solutions. Nowadays, anyone can get sued for just about anything. Spot Security systems are designed to mitigate liability risk.
5. Own the equipment. It’s yours forever!
No subscription. No funny business. Spot Security designs and installs a personalized security system for your property, and you own it forever!
6. Enjoy peace of mind.
Rest easy knowing Spot Security and your security system has your back.
Contact Spot Security to schedule a free initial consultation. They’ll walk the property with you, pinpoint areas that are critical to your business security and develop your custom security solution.
Gloria Berry
