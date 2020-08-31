3T Pro Now Offering Free On-site Evaluation of IT Systems of Businesses in Dallas

One of Texas’ best in computer support and IT services is now offering on-site evaluations at no cost.

RICHARDSON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report by Forbes Magazine, the largest cyber attack in history is predicted to occur in the next six months. But thanks to a free on-site evaluation of IT systems of businesses in Dallas that 3T Pro is offering, local businesses are now able to ensure that their business is protected and operating as efficiently as possible.

“We’re excited to offer on-site evaluations for businesses in Dallas,” said 3T Pro Vice President of Sales Tommy Gay.

3T Pro provides 24/7 Computer Support and IT Services to a wide variety of small- and medium-sized businesses across Dallas, Ft. Worth, and beyond. The company offers hourly and managed IT Services, Cloud, Project Management, Business Continuity, and more.

“Our mission is to keep your technology humming so you can keep your business growing,” Tommy said.

As for the on-site evaluation, Tommy revealed that 3T Pro is offering a free, no-obligation, on-site visit, and evaluation of IT systems of businesses in Dallas.

“After talking with you about your business objectives and expectations, we will review your current systems and approaches,” Tommy revealed, before adding, “From this meeting, we will produce an initial evaluation and discuss with you your options and alternatives.”

Businesses that are interested in scheduling a free on-site evaluation can call (972) 509-0585 or fill out a short form on the company’s website.

As to how customers rate 3T Pro’s services, one customer identified as Glenn C., described them as the best he has ever worked with.

“We have been with 3T for over 10 years,” he said. “I can’t say enough good things about these guys. Our service is seamless. The spam control is great. Their support when I don’t understand how to operate a piece of our service is readily available. I highly recommend them.”

But he isn’t the only one raving about 3T Pro’s services. A second customer identified as Chris H said, “They never make me feel inferior like other IT ‘support’ I’ve dealt with. Whenever I call, even with something minor, they always take time to understand my issue and find the best solution. They’re fantastic.”

For more information, please visit https://3tpro.com/about-3t-pro/ and https://3tpro.com/blog/.

About 3T Pro

Contact Details:

Tommy Gay

100 N Central Expy #1000

Richardson, TX 75080

United States

Phone: 972-509-0585

Source: 3T Pro, Inc.