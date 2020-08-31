Legendary Producer for B.I.G., Craig Mack, Nas and more! Easy Mo Bee Hosts Wahida Clark’s Street Lit House Party

The Legendary Producer Easy Mo Bee - Monday, August 31 8 - 10 pm

Celebrating Legends of Classic Hip-Hop in August

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We’re celebrating Classic Legends of Hip-Hop all month at Wahida Clark’s Street 🚦 Lit 🔥 House 🏠 Party 🎉 and the legendary DJ EASY MO BEE is back for the grand finale of this month’s Music Mental Therapy!

This month, we’ve been joined by legends Kwame, Grandmaster Caz, Large Professor; and MC Lyte. Upcoming for September: DJ Dice, DJ Diamond Kuts, DJ Jazzy Jeff, DJ Mos and more spinning up good vibes for all hip-hop and music lovers! In these trying times, many of us are turning to music for a much needed mind break. And what’s better than a good old-fashioned Virtual House Party for some Musical Mental Therapy?

This summer, Official Queen of Street Lit and 4 x NY Times Best Seller Wahida Clark’s Street Lit House Party has given us some stress relief featuring DJ sets from everyone from Easy Mo Bee, DJ Scratch, Kwame and DJ Suss One; to DJ Aktive, Kiss the Dee Jay, Tony Touch, DJ Chill X, Rich Medina and Large Professor.

Episode 1 of Wahida's Street Lit House Party premiered in May with "Monologue Theater with Wahida Clark", a virtual event hosted by Kim Coles featuring the Legendary Bill Duke with re-enactments from the “Thugs and the Women Who Love Them” book series.

Recently, Hip-Hop Pioneer Kwame of KwameVision took over Saturday morning by hosting the Premier of Wahida’s Street Lit R-rated Cartoon “SWAG” Sims Mini-Series on YouTube.

Come destress with us and indulge in a little Musical Mental Therapy every week because you'll never know which DJ will rock the house and groove with us! Tune in Monday's 8 -10 pm on Instagram, Twitch and Youtube Live with Wahida Clark!



