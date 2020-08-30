Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Suspect Sought in a Burglary One and Parental Kidnapping Offense: 1300 Block of T Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Youth and Family Services Division seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to a Burglary One and Parental Kidnapping offenses that occurred on Sunday, August 30, 2020, in the 1300 Block of T Street, Southeast.

 

At approximately 12:47 am, the suspect identified as 20 year-old Tavonte Robinson, of Northeast, DC, used force to enter a residence at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took 3 year-old McKenzie Washington, and fled the scene in a white Chevy Suburban. Mr. Robinson is the father of McKenzie Washington.

 

Images of Tavonte Robinson and McKenzie Washington can be seen below:

Anyone who has information regarding this case should call police at 202-727 9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911. Additionally, information may be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for any crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

