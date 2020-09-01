Certified CyberSecurity Awareness Professional (CCAP) Training Certified by Texas Department of Information Resources
The cyber security awareness training of CCAP will cover critical topics approved by the TX state to reinforce the best cybersecurity practices in employees
Cybersecurity awareness training is created for entities who want employees to know real-life scenarios on how hackers, malware, ransomware & other threats can be a risk to the company & individuals.”DALLAS, TEXAS , USA, September 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Supremus Group, a leading provider of compliance training, announced today that it has been named a certified provider of cybersecurity training and education by the Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR).
The cyber security awareness training Certified Cyber Security Awareness Professional (CCAP) —will be used to cover critical topics approved by the state to reinforce the best cybersecurity practices among its employees. This course teaches individuals to spot fakes, avoid risks online, and use good cyber-hygiene methods at work and at home to protect themselves and their organization's assets from loss or harm.
CCAP credential course was measured against a comprehensive set of certification criteria as part of a detailed approval process developed by the DIR in consultation with the Texas Cybersecurity Council and statewide stakeholders for the cybersecurity training of state and local government employees.
Texas House bill 3834 passed by the 86th Texas Legislature, requires that state and local government employees annually complete a certified cybersecurity training. Course should cover:
• the Principles of Information Security i.e. what 'information security' means, types of information, forms and locations of the information.
• Best Practices to Safeguard Information (All Forms) and Information Systems i.e. safeguard against unauthorized access & use, securely storing information, securely disposing & sanitizing information and information systems.
• Awareness of the meaning of information security, threat, threat actor, risk, and attack.
• Awareness of how to identify, respond to, and report on information security threats and suspicious activity.
"CCAP training is created for entities who want to go above and beyond the minimum requirements and want employees to know real life scenarios on how hackers, malware, ransomware and other risk can be risk to the company and individuals. This course helps employees become the first line of defense against threats. This course is for companies who want to get it right the first time and are serious on protecting their information and avoiding data breach." Said Supremus Group's CEO Bob Mehta.
