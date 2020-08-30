Shaftsbury Barracks/ Domestic Assault, Offense Committed within the Presence of a Child
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 20B302891
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Shepley
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 08/29/2020 at 2053 hours.
INCIDENT LOCATION: Penny Lane Woodford, Vermont
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Offense Committed within the Presence of a Child
ACCUSED: Cheri A. Bink
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodford, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodford, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were dispatched to a family fight complaint at a residence on Penny Lane in the Town of Woodford. Investigation revealed that Cheri Bink had caused pain to a family/household member during an argument which turned physical.
Bink was subsequently arrested and transported to the Shaftsbury State Police Barracks for processing. Bink was later issued conditions of release and a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on 08/31/2020 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/31/2020 at 1230 hours.
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Colin Shepley
Vermont State Police Shaftsbury
96 Airport Road Shaftsbury, VT 05262
802-442-5421