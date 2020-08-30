Shaftsbury Barracks/ Domestic Assault, Offense Committed within the Presence of a Child

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B302891

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Shepley

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 08/29/2020 at 2053 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Penny Lane Woodford, Vermont

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Offense Committed within the Presence of a Child

ACCUSED: Cheri A. Bink

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodford, Vermont

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodford, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were dispatched to a family fight complaint at a residence on Penny Lane in the Town of Woodford. Investigation revealed that Cheri Bink had caused pain to a family/household member during an argument which turned physical.

Bink was subsequently arrested and transported to the Shaftsbury State Police Barracks for processing. Bink was later issued conditions of release and a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on 08/31/2020 at 1230 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/31/2020 at 1230 hours.

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Colin Shepley

Vermont State Police Shaftsbury

96 Airport Road Shaftsbury, VT 05262

802-442-5421