TBI Arrests, Charges Kingsport Man in West Tennessee Rape Investigation

RIDGELY – Special Agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have arrested a Kingsport man accused of kidnapping and raping a woman in Lake County earlier this week.

On Thursday, at the request of 29th District Attorney General Danny Goodman, Jr., TBI Agents began investigating the incident, which occurred Wednesday at a home in Ridgely. Agents subsequently developed information leading to Jordan Daniel Ballard (DOB 11-5-93) as the individual responsible for the crime.

On Friday evening, Agents arrested the Kingsport man and charged him with one count of Especially Aggravated Kidnapping, one count of Aggravated Rape, one count of Aggravated Assault, and one count of Interference with an Emergency Call. Ballard was subsequently booked into the Lake County Jail.

