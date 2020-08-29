Coronavirus - African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,228,971) deaths (29,087), and recoveries (960,926)
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,228,971) deaths (29,087), and recoveries (960,926) by region:
Central (53,580 cases; 1,039 deaths; 43,268 recoveries): Burundi (430; 1; 345), Cameroon (19,142; 411; 17,651), CAR (4,700; 61; 1,784), Chad (1,008; 77; 878), Congo (3,979; 78; 1,742), DRC (9,993; 260; 9,035), Equatorial Guinea (4,928; 83; 3,798), Gabon (8,505; 53; 7,187), Sao Tome & Principe (895; 15; 848).
Eastern (128,947; 2,619; 70,711): Comoros (417; 7; 396), Djibouti (5,383; 60; 5,307), Eritrea (317; 0; 284), Ethiopia (48,140; 758; 17,415), Kenya (33,630; 567; 19,434), Madagascar (14,696; 187; 13,709), Mauritius (346; 10; 335), Rwanda (3,742; 16; 1,866), Seychelles (136; 0; 127), Somalia (3,275; 95; 2,484), South Sudan (2,518; 47; 1,294), Sudan (13,082; 823; 6,594), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (2,756; 28; 1,288).
Northern (223,718; 8,344; 152,938): Algeria (43,852; 1,470; 30,436), Egypt (98,285; 5,362; 70,419), Libya (12,629; 226; 1,310), Mauritania (6,977; 158; 6,186), Morocco (58,489; 1,052; 43,049), Tunisia (3,461; 74; 1,522), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (25; 2; 16).
Southern (664,041; 14,715; 562,898): Angola (2,471; 106; 1,028), Botswana (1,633; 6; 224), Eswatini (4,461; 91; 3,210), Lesotho (1,051; 31; 526), Malawi (5,523; 174; 3,143), Mozambique (3,697; 21; 2,055), Namibia (6,906; 65; 2,789), South Africa (620,132; 13,743; 533,935), Zambia (11,779; 283; 10,945), Zimbabwe (6,388; 195; 5,043).
Western (158,685; 2,370; 131,111): Benin (2,145, 40; 1,738), Burkina Faso (1,358; 55; 1,069), Cape Verde (3,745; 38; 2,807), Côte d'Ivoire (17,797; 115; 16,315), Gambia (2,797; 96; 743), Ghana (43,949; 270; 42,392), Guinea (9,251; 59; 8,282), Guinea-Bissau (2,205; 34; 1,127), Liberia (1,298; 82; 832), Mali (2,736; 126; 2,055), Niger (1,175; 69; 1,085), Nigeria (53,477; 1,011; 41,017), Senegal (13,384; 279; 9,091), Sierra Leone (2,003; 69; 1,577), Togo (1,365; 27; 981).
