St. Albans Barracks Aggravated Domestic assault, interference with emergency services, offense in the presence of a child
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:20A203815
TROOPER: Shawn Cavic
STATION: VSP-St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 08/28/2020 2301 hours
LOCATION: Berkshire, VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault, Interference with emergency services, offense committed in the presence of a child.
ACCUSED: Jeffrey Domingue
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berkshire, VT
VICTIM: N/A
AGE: N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
Troopers from the St. Albans Barracks responded to a 911 hang up in the town of Berkshire. Upon responding to the scene an investigation was conducted which confirmed that abuse had taken place. Domingue was placed under arrest and transported to the Vermont state police barracks in St. Albans. He was lodged to be arraigned to answer to the charges of Aggravated Domestic Assault, interference with emergency services, and offense in the presence of a child. He was released on court ordered conditions.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 08/31/2020 1300 hours
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: Northwest corrections
BAIL: 10,000.00
MUG SHOT: N/A