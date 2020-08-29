St. Albans Barracks Aggravated Domestic assault, interference with emergency services, offense in the presence of a child

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:20A203815

TROOPER: Shawn Cavic

STATION: VSP-St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 08/28/2020 2301 hours

LOCATION: Berkshire, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault, Interference with emergency services, offense committed in the presence of a child.

ACCUSED: Jeffrey Domingue

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berkshire, VT

VICTIM: N/A

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Troopers from the St. Albans Barracks responded to a 911 hang up in the town of Berkshire. Upon responding to the scene an investigation was conducted which confirmed that abuse had taken place. Domingue was placed under arrest and transported to the Vermont state police barracks in St. Albans. He was lodged to be arraigned to answer to the charges of Aggravated Domestic Assault, interference with emergency services, and offense in the presence of a child. He was released on court ordered conditions.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 08/31/2020 1300 hours

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: Northwest corrections

BAIL: 10,000.00

MUG SHOT: N/A