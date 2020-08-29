Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 616 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 181,971 in the last 365 days.

St. Albans Barracks Aggravated Domestic assault, interference with emergency services, offense in the presence of a child

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

              

CASE#:20A203815

TROOPER: Shawn Cavic                                   

STATION: VSP-St. Albans                   

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 08/28/2020 2301 hours 

LOCATION: Berkshire, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault, Interference with emergency services, offense committed in the presence of a child.

 

ACCUSED: Jeffrey Domingue                     

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berkshire, VT  

 

VICTIM: N/A

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Troopers from the St. Albans Barracks responded to a 911 hang up in the town of Berkshire. Upon responding to the scene an investigation was conducted which confirmed that abuse had taken place. Domingue was placed under arrest and transported to the Vermont state police barracks in St. Albans. He was lodged to be arraigned to answer to the charges of  Aggravated Domestic Assault, interference with emergency services, and offense in the presence of a child. He was released on court ordered conditions.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 08/31/2020 1300 hours  

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: Northwest corrections        

BAIL: 10,000.00

MUG SHOT: N/A

You just read:

St. Albans Barracks Aggravated Domestic assault, interference with emergency services, offense in the presence of a child

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.