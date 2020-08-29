Vehicle Sought in a Theft One Offense: 3800 Block of 12th Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division seek the public’s assistance in identifying a vehicle in reference to a Theft One offense that occurred on Friday, August 28, 2020, in the 3800 block of 12th Street, Northeast.

At approximately 4:05 am, the suspects forcibly removed an ATM from the PNC Bank parking lot, at the listed location. The suspects then fled the scene.

The suspect vehicle was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below. The vehicle is described as a black Dodge Charger.

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or has information regarding this case should call law enforcement at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted through the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.