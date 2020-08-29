Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Suspect Sought in a Felony Assault on a Police Officer Offense: Intersection of 15th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to a Felony Assault on a Police Officer Offense that occurred on Friday, August 28, 2020, in the intersection of 15th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, Northwest

 

At approximately 12:30 am, the suspect approached an on-duty MPD officer as they were making an arrest at the listed location. The suspect assaulted the MPD officer then fled the scene. The officer was treated at a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

 

The suspect was captured by a nearby camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect in this case.

Suspect Sought in a Felony Assault on a Police Officer Offense: Intersection of 15th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, Northwest

