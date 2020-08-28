Napa and Solano County Wildlife Areas Closed Due to Fires

Knoxville and Cedar Roughs wildlife areas, both in Napa County, and Putah Creek Wildlife Area in Solano County, have been closed until further notice by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) due to the proximity of the Hennessy and LNU Lightning Complex fires.

The wildlife areas are closed for all public uses including hunting and hiking. The A Zone deer hunt season, dove hunt season and fall wild turkey hunt season will be closed for the remainder of the year. The closures will help ensure public safety and allow CDFW to fully evaluate the effects of the wildfire.

When the wildlife areas are considered safe for public use, CDFW will issue a press release announcing their re-opening.

###

Media Contact: Ken Paglia, CDFW Communications, (916) 825-7120