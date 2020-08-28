Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 652 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 182,011 in the last 365 days.

Napa and Solano County Wildlife Areas Closed Due to Fires

Knoxville and Cedar Roughs wildlife areas, both in Napa County, and Putah Creek Wildlife Area in Solano County, have been closed until further notice by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) due to the proximity of the Hennessy and LNU Lightning Complex fires.

The wildlife areas are closed for all public uses including hunting and hiking. The A Zone deer hunt season, dove hunt season and fall wild turkey hunt season will be closed for the remainder of the year. The closures will help ensure public safety and allow CDFW to fully evaluate the effects of the wildfire.

When the wildlife areas are considered safe for public use, CDFW will issue a press release announcing their re-opening.

###

Media Contact: Ken Paglia, CDFW Communications, (916) 825-7120

You just read:

Napa and Solano County Wildlife Areas Closed Due to Fires

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.