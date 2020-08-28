Temporary license offices opening in Kansas City, Springfield and St. Louis on Aug. 17

JEFFERSON CITY —

The Missouri Department of Revenue today announced the opening of three temporary license office locations on Aug. 17 to better serve Missourians during the COVID-19 pandemic. Located in Kansas City, Springfield and St. Louis, the offices were made possible by the Coronavirus Relief Fund and will be operated by the Department of Revenue. The Department is also operating a new, temporary phone-in vehicle registration renewal service to further assist customers.

“With the three additional license office locations and new phone-in service for license plate renewals, the Department of Revenue will be able to alleviate some of the ongoing congestion in high-traffic contract license offices,” said Ken Zellers, director of Revenue. “We look forward to safely and efficiently serving the people of Missouri while meeting their motor vehicle and driver licensing needs.”

The state-operated license offices will be able to assist customers with most motor vehicle titling and registration transactions and most driver license transactions. Each location will be open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

License Office Locations

Kansas City — Joseph P. Teasdale State Office Building, 8800 East 63 rd St., Ste. B05, Raytown, MO 64133

— Joseph P. Teasdale State Office Building, 8800 East 63 St., Ste. B05, Raytown, MO 64133 Springfield — Landers State Office Building, 149 Park Central Sq., Ste. 244, Springfield, MO 65806

— Landers State Office Building, 149 Park Central Sq., Ste. 244, Springfield, MO 65806 St. Louis — South Service Center, 7545 South Lindbergh Blvd., Ste. 130, Mehlville, MO 63125

The Department’s new phone-in vehicle registration renewal service allows eligible customers to renew their license plates over the phone. Customers can call 573-751-1957, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., to see if they are eligible. Please note that this service is for license plate renewals only; the Department cannot process driver license renewals or vehicle titling transactions over the phone.

The Department takes seriously the health and safety of its customers and team members. Therefore, the temporary license offices in Kansas City, Springfield and St. Louis will abide by local COVID-19 ordinances. Currently, this means customers and Department staff at these locations will be required to wear face coverings in the office lobbies and social distancing will be enforced. The Department encourages customers to refer to local COVID-19 ordinances prior to visiting an office.

