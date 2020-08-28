Shaftsbury Barracks/ Violation of Conditions of Release
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B302880
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Shepley
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 08/28/2020 at 1735 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Ledgely Drive Shaftsbury, Vermont
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Taylor F. Wall
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Eagle Bridge, NY
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were dispatched to a possible overdose at a residence on Ledgely Drive in the Town of Shaftsbury. During the course of an investigation, it was learned the male party involved, Taylor Wall was in violation of conditions of release by breaking his 24/7 curfew. Wall was subsequently issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on 10/05/2020 at 0815 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/05/2020 at 0815 hours.
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Colin Shepley
Vermont State Police Shaftsbury
96 Airport Road Shaftsbury, VT 05262
802-442-5421