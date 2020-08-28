Shaftsbury Barracks/ Violation of Conditions of Release

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B302880

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Shepley

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 08/28/2020 at 1735 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Ledgely Drive Shaftsbury, Vermont

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Taylor F. Wall

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Eagle Bridge, NY

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were dispatched to a possible overdose at a residence on Ledgely Drive in the Town of Shaftsbury. During the course of an investigation, it was learned the male party involved, Taylor Wall was in violation of conditions of release by breaking his 24/7 curfew. Wall was subsequently issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on 10/05/2020 at 0815 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/05/2020 at 0815 hours.

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Colin Shepley

Vermont State Police Shaftsbury

96 Airport Road Shaftsbury, VT 05262

802-442-5421