Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 657 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 182,006 in the last 365 days.

Shaftsbury Barracks/ Violation of Conditions of Release

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B302880

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Shepley                             

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: 08/28/2020 at 1735 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Ledgely Drive Shaftsbury, Vermont

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED: Taylor F. Wall                                              

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Eagle Bridge, NY

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were dispatched to a possible overdose at a residence on Ledgely Drive in the Town of Shaftsbury. During the course of an investigation, it was learned the male party involved, Taylor Wall was in violation of conditions of release by breaking his 24/7 curfew. Wall was subsequently issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on 10/05/2020 at 0815 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/05/2020 at 0815 hours.         

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Colin Shepley

Vermont State Police Shaftsbury

96 Airport Road Shaftsbury, VT 05262

802-442-5421

 

You just read:

Shaftsbury Barracks/ Violation of Conditions of Release

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.