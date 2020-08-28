Route 2058 Verona Road Slide Repair Begins Monday in Penn Hills

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing slide repair work on Verona Road (Route 2058) in the Municipality of Penn Hills, Allegheny County, will begin Monday morning, August 31 weather permitting.

The first phase of slide remediation work on Verona Road will begin at 7 a.m. Monday morning. A portion of Verona Road will close to through traffic around-the-clock between Lincoln Road and Route 130 (Coal Hollow Road) during this phase. Motorists will be detoured via Verona Road, Route 130 and Route 380 (Frankstown Road).

Additional slide repair work will require a closure of Verona Road between Lincoln Road and Frankstown Road once the first phase is completed. Details will be provided in advance of the second closure.

Additional work on this $2.95 million, two-slide contract includes roadway reconstruction, drainage improvements, guide rail upgrades, pavement marking installation and other miscellaneous construction activities. The overall project will be completed in late 2020.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #