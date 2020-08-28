Route 2018 South Dallas Avenue Paving Monday in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing paving operations on Route 2108 (South Dallas Avenue) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Monday, August 31 weather permitting.

Single-lane alternating traffic will occur from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday on South Dallas Avenue between Wilkins Avenue and Penn Avenue. Crews will conduct paving operations.

Parking will be prohibited when work is occurring. Flaggers and police officers will assist motorists through the work zone.

The project is part of a $4.15 group paving job. A. Folino Construction, Inc. is the prime contractor.

Motorists should use caution and allow extra time when traveling through the area.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

