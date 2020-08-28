Collegeville Borough to Restrict Route 29 (1st Avenue/2nd Avenue) for Utility Installation in Montgomery County

​King of Prussia, PA – Collegeville Borough is planning lane closures on Route 29 (1st Avenue/2nd Avenue) in Collegeville Borough, Montgomery County, on Friday, August 28, through October, for utility installation, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedule is:

Mondays through Fridays from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM on Route 29 (First Avenue) between Main Street and 9th Avenue;

Mondays through Fridays from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM, on Route 29 (2nd Avenue) between Main Street and Charles Street; and

Sundays through Fridays from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning on Route 29 (2nd Avenue) between Main Street and Charles Street.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Collegeville Borough will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.

MEDIA CONTACT: Chelsea Lacey-Mabe, 610-205-6798

