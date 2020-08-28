FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Friday, August 28, 2020

Contacts: Lisa Koumjian [email protected]

Tim O’Brien [email protected]

GOVERNOR’S TRAFFIC SAFETY COMMITTEE ANNOUNCES FREE CHILD SEAT INSPECTIONS AND ASSISTANCE IN ORANGE COUNTY

Free Inspections by Appointment Offered Year-Round

The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) today reminded parents and caregivers in Orange County that free car seat inspections by certified child passenger safety technicians are available by appointment on Saturday, August 29, in Middletown. The event is part of a yearlong safety initiative in which state and local law enforcement agencies, together with various community safety partners, offer free inspections. The New York State Police are sponsoring the event and will be following safety guidelines to protect the health and safety of the technicians and the public.

DMV Commissioner and GTSC Chair Mark J.F. Schroeder said, “Child safety seats that are the appropriate size and properly installed offer the best protection for any child traveling in a motor vehicle. These free inspections, with the assistance provided by law enforcement and community organizations, give parents and caregivers a crucial resource to make sure their little ones are safe when they travel.”

The event will be at the New York State Police Troop F Headquarters, 55 Crystal Run Road, Middletown, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. To make an appointment, contact Technical Sergeant Michael Belgiovene at (845) 346-3566 or [email protected].

This and other car seat inspection events are intended to ensure all parents and caregivers understand how to choose an appropriate seat for the child’s age and size and how to install the seat correctly. Trained technicians will use the model of “Learn, Practice, and Explain” to educate caregivers on how to select a child restraint that will fit their child, fit their vehicle and be used correctly every time.

Getting safety information and car seat instructions to parents and caregivers is crucial to saving young lives. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), child safety seats reduce the risk of fatal injury by 71 percent for infants and by 54 percent for toddlers in passenger vehicles.

If you cannot attend this free car seat check event, you can make an appointment with a child seat inspection site near you. Find more information on upcoming car seat check events near you. See ratings on all car seats.

In addition to car seat inspections, parents and caregivers can view a series of videos produced by NHSTA on proper installation of rear-facing and forward-facing car seats and booster seats. NHTSA also offers information on registering a child safety seat and finding the right car seat based a child’s age and size.

For more information about GTSC, visit trafficsafety.ny.gov, or follow GTSC on Facebook and Twitter.