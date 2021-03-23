Ann Arbor Michigan Start-Up partners up with Plum Market, Successfully Scales During the COVID Pandemic
Ann Arbor Michigan Specialty Food Start-Up Successfully Scales During the COVID Pandemic by partnering with Michigan's prominent chains and local stores.DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cheeky Spices LLC announced that it is an official retail partner of Plum Market. The Cheeky Spices collection, available at all Plum Market stores, includes Lady Liberty, The Herbalist and The Silk Road spice blends. This collaboration provides an opportunity for the Ann Arbor startup to showcase their products in Michigan prime retail stores.
“We are thrilled to be working with Plum Market Stores,” said Rita Shelley, Chief Executive Officer of Cheeky Spices LLC. “The Plum Market franchise is all about empowering small woman owned businesses, enabling them to reach new customers. By teaming up with this prominent Michigan retailer, we are bringing quick, easy and healthy foods to the local dinner tables.”
Cheeky Spices - the industry pioneer of delicious, allergen-free spice blends launched its new line of products aimed at online sales and retail distribution at the onset of COVID-19 pandemic.
“The successful launch of Cheeky during the onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic is a testament to the excellence of Michigan businesses working together to overcome these difficult times,” said Shelley. “I am deeply grateful to our partners at the Product Center at Michigan State University, the Detroit Kiva loans team, and Total Food Packaging for giving us the tools to succeed, despite the unprecedented pandemic.”
Health-focused eaters and foodies alike throughout Michigan enjoy Cheeky Spices’ unique blend of ingredients that lend themselves to any protein or vegetable-based dish for quick, healthy and delicious meals. Inspired by the best dinner recipes from across the world, Cheeky Spice blends are chock-full of mouth-watering flavors that don't contain allergens.
"There is an unspoken law that anything healthy has to taste like cardboard. Cheeky Spices defies this absurd notion with delicious, allergen-free products that taste great and don’t harm the digestive tract,” said Shelley.
“I love feeding people and I'm so happy to hear that they love my food. The response from our customers has been overwhelmingly positive and I am delighted to bring new customers to the Cheeky table by partnering with Plum Markets.”
The Cheeky Spices healthy foods products are available online, in Plum Market stores, Meijer Market Format stores and in local area stores. More information about the store locations can be found here: https://cheekyspices.com/pages/store-locator
ABOUT CHEEKY SPICES
Cheeky Spices, LLC is an Ann Arbor start-up that produces and distributes delicious restaurant-quality spice blends free of the main digestive tract irritants.
Made with quality, natural ingredients, Cheeky Spices are produced in an allergen-free facility in Spring Lake, MI without nuts, dairy, gluten, or alliums to protect the digestive tract.
Learn more about Cheeky Spices:
Origin story: https://cheekyspices.com/pages/about-us
Business story: https://cheekyspices.com/blogs/news/kickstarter-campaign
For media inquiries please contact
Rita Shelley, CEO
rita@cheekyspices.com
ABOUT PLUM MARKET:
About Plum Market
Plum Market is a privately owned Detroit based company with a service forward approach to food, beverage, and wellness essentials. The company promotes all natural, organic, and locally crafted items to meet the needs of the health conscious and the foodies alike, across more than 25 multiple format locations throughout Michigan, Illinois, and Indiana, with new locations announced in Dallas, Hollywood, and Washington DC. For more information, visit www.plummarket.com, join on Facebook, and follow @PlumMarket on Twitter and Instagram.
Margarita Shelley-Smith
Cheeky Spices
+1 734-239-3425
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn