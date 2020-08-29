Science Fiction Screenplay JoinWith.Me, dystopian fiction debut of Mike Meier, receives multiple accolades

JoinWith.Me, book cover for hardcopy, with QR Code Website of JoinWith.Me, with video Back of Cover of JoinWith.Me book, available on Amazon Storyboard image from JoinWith.Me, view of the City Storyboard image from JoinWith.Me, Sam's view of the City

MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The screenplay debut of Mike Meier entitled “ JoinWith.Me ” has received multiple accolades for the screenplay, book and video trailer. JoinWith.Me is a dystopian thriller that explores timely questions: whether we control technology or it controls us; the singularity horizon where AI crosses the threshold into self-awareness; the enduring power of human connection; and the ultimate destiny of humankind.The book is now available on Amazon as an eBook and Paperback. So far, the screenplay, book and video trailer have received the following distinctions:• Video Trailer: Award Winner IndieX Film Fest, Los Angeles July 2020 (Honorable Mention)• Screenplay: Independent Shorts Awards 2020, Finalist, May 2020• Screenplay: Indie Short Fest, Los Angeles International Film Festival, Official Selection, July 2020• Screenplay: Script Summit Screenplay Contest 2020, Finalist• Screenplay: Official Selection of the HollyShorts Screenwriting Competition (2020)• Trailer: Monthly Nominee Best Trailer at Assurdo Film Festival (Italy) (July 2020)• Screenplay: Honorable Mention, 89th Annual Writer’s Digest Writing Competition• Screenplay: Action On Film 16th Annual International Film Festival, Official Selection• Book: Action On Film 16th Annual International Film Festival, Official SelectionTechnology is an ever-growing part of daily life, with society becoming increasingly dependent upon it and even addicted to it. For author Mike Meier, the moment where artificial intelligence crosses the threshold into self-awareness is inevitable, yet the question of whether technology actually allows humanity to flourish in a futuristic world remains to be seen.In brief, the storyline is: In the year 2032, Sam Vanderpool lives a lonely existence with a menial job in an urban dystopia that is impersonal and dominated by technology. Sam is jolted from his routine when an ad appears on his computer screen that takes him to a website called JoinWith.Me. The site offers counseling for the lonely, and Sam decides to log on. He talks to a girl who offers to help him be happier and find a girlfriend. Or so he thinks...When she tells him to give all his money to a stranger, Sam reports her to the police, but they brush him off. He decides to leave town, but his flight is mysteriously canceled. Where there is a chip, a screen, or an interface, there she is. In desperation, he abandons the life he knows and becomes one of the city's homeless, scrounging for money and befriending transients: Gabrielle, an immigrant with the voice of an angel and a direct connection to God, and Joey, an armless man who makes art with his feet...Meier posits that eventually all of humanity will converge in technology. “It is the ultimate destiny of humankind, and while it is startling to see how the Internet and technology has the ability to control us as a society, I really want to emphasize the enduring power of a human connection, something AI cannot replicate,” he says.JoinWith.Me is available for purchase online at Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08FB72J8T/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&keywords=joinwith.me&qid=1596678624&sr=8-1 JoinWith.Me by Mike MeierISBN: 978-1-64111-942-9About the AuthorMike Meier grew up in Germany. He holds a master’s degree in political science as well as a J.D. and LL.M. When not writing books and screenplays, he enjoys playing Latin and Flamenco guitar. He currently resides in the greater Washington, D.C area.

