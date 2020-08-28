MDC's Andy Dalton Shooting Range moves to winter schedule on Sept. 1

ASH GROVE, Mo. – Staff at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center want to remind visitors that, starting Sept. 1, the facility will be moving to its winter schedule.

Commencing on that date and running through March 31, the range’s hours will be 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday. It will be closed, Monday, Tuesday and all state holidays.

MDC’s Dalton Range has been open to the public since July 8, but as with many other offices and businesses open to the public now, the range has altered its operations to adhere to coronavirus precautions. For the present, when people arrive at the range to shoot, one person from each group must come to the processing table in front of the range building to receive ear plugs and safety glasses and to provide staff with a cell phone number. Visitors are instructed to wait in their vehicles until Dalton staff calls them and, at that time, they receive check-in instructions. In addition:

All visitors are asked to social distance (at least six feet between groups) while waiting to be processed.

No more than two people are allowed per booth with no spectators (and no exceptions)

No loaner equipment (spotting scopes, ear muffs, etc.) is provided.

Only one person is allowed to go down-range during ceasefires.

Public does not have access to water fountains, vending machine, or coffee

Wearing masks is optional.

Dalton Range Manager Mike Brooks said range staff are being vigilant about using a variety of health and safety practices to help ensure the safety of the public and staff is maintained. This includes a visitor health questionnaire self-screening, social distancing, and recommended occupancy limits on the range and shotgun fields.

Brooks also reminds deer hunters that since space at the Dalton Range is limited this fall (only every other shooting booth is being used), that deer hunters not wait until the last moment to sight in their deer rifle for the November firearms deer season.

MDC’s Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center is located at 4897 N. Greene County Farm Road 61 near Ash Grove. For more information, call 417-742-4361.