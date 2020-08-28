Secretary Brouillette Names John Hairston Interim Administrator and CEO of Bonneville Power Administration

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette named John Hairston as Acting Administrator and CEO of the Bonneville Power Administration (BPA). Hairston has dedicated the last 29 years to service at BPA in various positions, his most recent role as Chief Operating Officer (COO) since September 2019. Hairston will begin serving as the interim Administrator and CEO on September 1, 2020, following the departure of current Administrator Elliot Mainzer announced earlier this month.

“John has made a lasting and significant impact on the Bonneville Power Administration over the past 29 years, and I am proud to announce him as the interim Administrator,” said Secretary Brouillette. “BPA is an important provider of reliable, renewable hydroelectric and clean nuclear power to the Pacific Northwest, and John’s commitment to serve BPA will support the Administration’s critical energy mission.”

Hairston brings a unique perspective to the job. Not only has he maintained a focus on energy since the beginning of his career, he has served in multiple capacities in BPA’s Power Services, regulatory and compliance organizations, resulting with his most recent roles in the senior executive office.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to lead BPA as we continue to deliver on our strategic goals and manage the challenges of the evolving energy landscape,” said Hairston. “Through this transition we will continue to seek the right balance of the Northwest’s diverse set of needs and interests that are associated with our operations and the role we play in the region.”

Additional leadership changes effective September 1 include Tom McDonald, Executive Vice President of Compliance, Audit, Risk Management and Equal Employment Opportunity, will serve on detail as Acting COO. McDonald has more than 20 years of experience leading and managing complex and highly-regulated compliance and governance programs.

Christopher Frost, Chief Compliance Officer, has been with BPA for 13 years in a number of governance, audit and compliance roles, and will serve on detail as Executive Vice President of Compliance, Audit, Risk Management and Equal Employment Opportunity.

More information about the Bonneville Power Administration can be found HERE.

