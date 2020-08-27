DC Health Updates List of High-Risk States

(Washington, DC) – On Monday, August 24, DC Health released an updated list of high-risk states where the seven-day moving average of daily new COVID-19 cases is 10 or more per 100,000 persons. Mayor Bowser issued Mayor’s Order 2020-081 with requirements for all people traveling into Washington, DC from high-risk states.

Today, DC Health removed Delaware from the list of high-risk states. When DC Health created the most recent list, the posted data indicated that Delaware met the requirements of a high-risk state. Since then, the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services has provided DC Health with updated data. Epidemiologists from the two health agencies reviewed this matter to understand how Delaware’s publicly available data and the Delaware Department’s latest data could allow for this revision. Anyone who arrived in the District between 8/24-8/27 after traveling to Delaware and was quarantining, may discontinue and return to their usual activities with the current COVID-19 precautions in place. This includes staying home when you’re sick, wearing a cloth face covering or face mask outside of your household, maintaining 6 feet of distance from others not in your household, and frequent hand washing.

Anyone coming into Washington, DC from a high-risk state (within the prior 14 days) who was traveling for non-essential activities will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days from their arrival in the District. Individuals traveling from high-risk states after essential travel or arriving in the District for essential travel are required to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days and, if they show signs or experience symptoms of COVID-19, they are to self-quarantine and seek medical advice or testing.

Travel to and from Maryland and Virginia is exempt from the Order. This list should be used until Tuesday, September 8, when an updated list will be posted on coronavirus.dc.gov.

High-risk states that require 14 days of self-quarantine:

Alabama Alaska Arizona Arkansas California Florida Georgia Hawaii Idaho Illinois Indiana Iowa Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Minnesota Mississippi Missouri Nebraska Nevada North Carolina North Dakota Oklahoma South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Wisconsin

All individuals coming into Washington, DC from high-risk states can find the full Mayor’s Order at coronavirus.dc.gov/phasetwo.