Summer Savings on the 2021 NH Wildlife Calendar Ends Today!

Concord, NH – The sun is setting on our Summer Savings event, so order your 2021 New Hampshire Wildlife Calendar today! Right now, you can save $2.00 on every calendar you buy— last year’s calendar sold out, so don’t miss this opportunity to get ready for another gift-giving season and a promising New Year.

This award-winning calendar features close-up images of native wildlife and includes hunting, fishing, and recreational season dates for the Granite State. The 2021 New Hampshire Wildlife Calendar will be appreciated by anyone who loves wildlife and enjoys the outdoors. Every calendar purchase helps support the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s work managing the state’s natural resources for all to enjoy.

2021 calendars will be available for $10.00 only through TODAY, August 28. This special offer ends soon, so buy yours now! Visit www.wildnh.com/shop/calendar.html to purchase calendars online and enjoy free shipping. Or stop by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, 11 Hazen Drive in Concord, NH, before 4:00 p.m. this afternoon.