Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 670 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 181,973 in the last 365 days.

George C. Platt Bridge (291 West/Penrose Avenue) Restricted for Local Project in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – A right lane restriction is scheduled westbound on the George C. Platt Bridge (291/Penrose Avenue), on Monday, August 31, through Friday, September 4, 24/7, for road work due to a local traffic project, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. Following the Labor Day weekend, the 24/7 lane restriction will continue from Tuesday, September 8, through Friday. October 2. 

The local sponsored project consists of widening Route 291 (Penrose Avenue), upgrading traffic signalization equipment at 26th Street, ADA ramp improvements, road connection to Penrose Ferry Avenue, and other miscellaneous construction.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the area because backups and delays may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent and subject to change.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit our District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA application for iPhone and Android devices. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot. 

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

# # #

You just read:

George C. Platt Bridge (291 West/Penrose Avenue) Restricted for Local Project in Philadelphia

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.