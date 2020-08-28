George C. Platt Bridge (291 West/Penrose Avenue) Restricted for Local Project in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – A right lane restriction is scheduled westbound on the George C. Platt Bridge (291/Penrose Avenue), on Monday, August 31, through Friday, September 4, 24/7, for road work due to a local traffic project, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. Following the Labor Day weekend, the 24/7 lane restriction will continue from Tuesday, September 8, through Friday. October 2.

The local sponsored project consists of widening Route 291 (Penrose Avenue), upgrading traffic signalization equipment at 26th Street, ADA ramp improvements, road connection to Penrose Ferry Avenue, and other miscellaneous construction.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the area because backups and delays may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent and subject to change.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit our District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA application for iPhone and Android devices. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

# # #