Short-term Closure of State Route 2009 (Ekastown Road) in Butler County

State Route 2009 (Ekastown Road) in Butler County will close Wednesday, September 2, 2020. During this time, the road will be closed to all vehicular traffic 6:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

During the closure, PennDOT will replace a failing pipe on this section of State Route 2009 by Palko's Tavern between Obringer Lane and Fleming Road. To detour, motorists can take State Route 228 to State Route 356 to Route 28 to Millerstown Exit (Allegheny County) to State Route 908 (Allegheny County back to State Route 1037/State Route 2009 Ekastown Road. (map of area)

PennDOT requests that the public follows social distancing guidelines and avoid contact with construction personnel.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

