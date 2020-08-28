Ruiz, Scutari, Cunningham Bill to Permit Use of Campaign Funds to Pay for Child Care to Governor

TRENTON – Legislation sponsored by Senate President Pro Tempore M. Teresa Ruiz, Senator Nicholas Scutari and Senator Sandra B. Cunningham which would permit using campaign funds to pay for childcare in certain instances, passed the Assembly, 66-5-4, today and heads to the Governor’s desk.

“This bill strives to help parents avoid the difficult decision of juggling childcare and running for public office to serve their communities,” said Senator Ruiz (D-Essex). “It’s fitting that the Assembly voted on this bill today, a day after Women’s Equality Day, because with this bill parents, but especially women who often take on more of the childcare responsibilities, will have the support they deserve to run for office.

“As the election approaches, I hope the Governor will take immediate action on this legislation because the more inclusive and diverse the individuals sitting around our policy decision-making tables are, the better the outcomes are for the public.”

The bill, S-698/A-2060, would permit candidates and public office holders to use campaign funds to pay for child care expenses incurred as the direct result of campaign activity and public office activity.

“This legislation will prevent parents from having to choose between serving their community and caring for their children,” said Senator Scutari (D-Middlesex/Somerset/Union). “Under this bill, we will see a more diverse group of individuals on the ballot, giving a voice to groups that are currently underrepresented in our public offices.”

In May 2018, the Federal Election Commission ruled federal candidates could use campaign funds to pay for childcare costs resulting from time spent running for office. This bill would codify the FEC ruling for State and local candidates and expand it to apply while in office as well.

“When the people crafting our laws more accurately reflect the people they represent, the outcomes are better for everyone. For many working class New Jerseyans, especially women, running for office is simply not financially possible,” said Senator Cunningham (D-Hudson). “This bill would ease the burden, enabling more people to pursue their dreams of running for office.”

Since the FEC ruling, Utah, Colorado, New York, New Hampshire, and California have passed laws to allow candidates to spend campaign contributions on childcare needs that exist due to campaign obligations. Minnesota allows both candidates and officeholders to use campaign funds for childcare.

The bill passed the Senate in February and would go into effect immediately upon enactment.