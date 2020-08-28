Dr. Xieng Khan Lee Speaks Out on His Career in Dentistry
Dr. Xieng Lee was recently featured in two one-on-one interviewsBROOKLYN PARK , MINNESOTA , UNITED STATES, August 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Xieng Khan Lee was recently featured in two exclusive interviews with Ideamensch and Thrive Global. He shared what he has learned throughout his career as a dentist.
With 10 years of experience as a dentist, Dr. Xieng Khan Lee is the owner of Quality Dental Care in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota. Since opening the practice in 2012, Dr. Lee has built not only a successful and thriving dental practice in the community, but he has maintained and kept up to date with the latest technology and received proper continuing education.
In his interview with Ideamensch, Dr. Xieng Khan Lee shared where the idea for his career came from.
“Growing up, my family didn’t really have access to dental care. I shadowed with some of the local dentists and that is how I became interested in dentistry. I wanted to help people in my community and my family as well,” explained Dr. Xieng Khan Lee.
Dr. Lee also explained that one strategy that has helped him grow his business is being honest and upfront with patients, telling them when he feels a certain procedure may not be right for them. He believes that patients truly appreciate this approach.
When asked what success looks like to him in the interview with Thrive Global, Dr. Xieng Lee said that for him, success is running a successful dental practice, gaining trust from the community as he provides dental care for them, and being able to provide for his family.
He left readers with one piece of valuable advice.
“Always try to do your best. Work hard. Find people who are good at what you want to do and get to know them and learn from them,” said Dr. Xieng Khan Lee.
About Dr. Xieng Khan Lee
Born in a refugee camp in Thailand, Dr. Xieng Lee grew up in Fresno, California. He attended the University of California at San Diego, receiving his Bachelor of Science in Microbiology. In 2010, he obtained his DDS degree in Omaha, Nebraska, from the Creighton University School of Dentistry. After graduating, Dr. Lee worked as an associate dentist at a dental corporation in Fort Dodge, Iowa, for one year. Afterward, he served as dental director for a community health clinic that serves mainly low-income and Medicaid patients in Minneapolis, Minnesota. In 2012, Dr. Xieng Khan Lee opened his own practice, Quality Dental Care. The practice is focused on providing quality care to all patients, regardless of their ability to pay. Dr. Lee is also a member of the American Dental Association, Minnesota Dental Association, and Minneapolis District Dental Society.
