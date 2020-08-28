BOW Deer Hunting with Firearms Class for Women Offered in October

CONTACT: Kaitlyn Kelleher: (603) 271-0495 Lisa Collins: (603) 271-3214 August 28, 2020

Concord, NH – Women who are interested in trying hunting and learning more about the elusive whitetail deer can sign up for a Becoming an Outdoors Woman (BOW) Deer Hunting with Firearms class which will take place October 3 at the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Owl Brook Hunter Education Center in Holderness, NH. Participants must be 18 years of age or older.

Registration opens September 19. Application forms and brochures will be published at www.nhbow.com when registration opens for this class. Sign up as soon as possible once registration opens as courses fill quickly, and registration is limited to 12 participants. The workshop’s fee of $80 is due upon registration.

Intended to prepare participants for success in the 2020 hunting season, this introductory workshop for women is taught by Fish and Game Hunter Education instructors. The class will cover the seasonal habits of deer, various hunting techniques, how to identify sign, choices of firearms and equipment, recovering your game, and clothing. This workshop does not include an actual shooting experience.

Beyond BOW workshops are in-depth sessions designed to expand on the offerings of the traditional Becoming an Outdoors Woman fall and winter programs, helping women gain the skills needed to participate in outdoor activities on their own.

The New Hampshire Becoming an Outdoors Woman program is co-sponsored by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department (www.wildnh.com) and the New Hampshire Wildlife Federation (www.nhwf.org).