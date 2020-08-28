Warrington Chiropractor’s Innovative BioPhysics Treatment Helps Patients Get Relief from Chronic Headaches and Neck Pain
Innovative Treatment Option for Chronic Headaches and Neck Pain”WARRINGTON, PA, USA, August 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There is enough uncertainty in the world today. Dr. Gene Fish says dealing with chronic headaches and neck pain should not add to stress. Now, his innovative treatment option called, Chiropractic BioPhysics® (CBP®), is attacking those problem and attracting patients from the greater Philadelphia area, including Horsham and Warrington. One unique thing about this technique is its measurable results.
Dr. Fish founded Genesis Chiropractic Clinic in Horsham PA in 2001. He is certified in the groundbreaking CBP treatment - a clinically proven and scientifically tested means of restoring spine alignment and optimal posture. He has used the non-invasive procedure on patients suffering from neck pain and headaches to improve their range of motion, alleviate chronic pain, and rehabilitate their spines.
“Chronic pain affects every part of an individual’s life. It can cause depression, infirmity, fatigue, digestive issues, and even weaken the immune system. Patients count on us to help them get back to their lives and away from the pain, so we continually explore advanced treatment methods to help ensure we do that,” explained Dr. Fish. “To provide CBP treatments, special training and certification are required, and most area chiropractors do not hold those credentials. We believe in challenging the status quo to ensure that patients have the most modern and effective care to help them avoid invasive surgeries and medications with harsh side effects.”
CBP, in fact, incorporates a number of progressive techniques to move a patient’s spine into the correct position. Genesis Chiropractic utilizes modern equipment such as digital motion X-rays - which only about five percent of all chiropractors use - to precisely locate the source of pain. Those images help identify the problem then varying patient-centric therapies, such as postural adjustments, traction and exercises, are prescribed. And patients have a lot to say about those treatments and Dr. Fish and his team.
“When I started, I had major migraines and headaches that lasted for months on end and a horribly stiff neck...Now I rarely have a headache or migraine and my body feels great.” said one patient.
Other patients note they could “barely function” when they visited Genesis or could not enjoy time with their kids or sit at their desk at work. All swear by CBP and other chiropractic treatments offered at the clinic.
“I was laid up for over a year after a serious injury and experienced firsthand what it is like to be in chronic pain and receive inadequate care. I won’t let that happen to one of my patients and my team and I will always be focused on best-in-class chiropractic remedies,” he added.
For more information about CBP and Genesis Chiropractic Clinic, go to genesischiroclinic.com.
