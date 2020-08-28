» News » 2020 » Johnson’s Shut-ins, Taum Sauk Mountain and Jay N...

Johnson’s Shut-ins, Taum Sauk Mountain and Jay Nixon state parks host public meeting Sept. 12

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, AUG. 28, 2020 – Representatives from Missouri State Parks invite the public to attend an informational meeting Saturday, Sept. 12 at 1 p.m.at the River Store in Johnson’s Shut-ins State Park. This will be a combined public meeting for Johnson’s Shut-Ins, Taum Sauk Mountain and Jay Nixon state parks..

The public is invited to share comments about the parks and their operations during the informational meeting. Staff will be present to provide information and answer questions.

Input from the public is important to Missouri State Parks. These informational meetings, which are being held in all state parks and historic sites, help create two-way communication with the public. The meetings give staff the opportunity to inform the public of the current status and future plans for the park or historic site, while also offering visitors the opportunity to comment on the facilities. For a list of scheduled informational meetings, visit mostateparks.com/page/66611/informational-meetings.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others amid ongoing public health concerns. Come prepared with hand sanitizer and bottled water, avoid large and congested crowds, and please stay home if sick. Face coverings are encouraged when social-distancing measures are difficult to maintain, and may be required by local orders.

Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park is located at 148 Taum Sauk Trail, Lesterville, in southeast Missouri. For more information, please contact the park at 573-546-2450 ext. 1001.

For more information on Missouri state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

###