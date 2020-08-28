21st circuit commission seeks applicants for Essner, Schroeder associate circuit judge vacancies in St. Louis County

28 August 2020

ST. LOUIS – The Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission is accepting applications for two associate circuit judge vacancies created by the death of Judge John R. Essner and the impending retirement of Judge Mary Bruntrager Schroeder.

The commission encourages qualified individuals to apply for judicial office. Qualifications for associate circuit judges may be found in article V, section 21 of the Missouri Constitution.

Applications materials are linked below.

All applicants who applied for the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge John Warner Jr. may e-mail the members of the commission requesting that their previous application be transferred to one or both of the current openings. This e-mail must indicate clearly whether the applicant wishes to be considered for both openings. This e-mail must be received no later than 5 p.m. September 11, 2020, although earlier submission is encouraged.

All other applicants must e-mail an application to the members of the commission no later than 5 p.m. September 11, 2020, although earlier submission is encouraged. This e-mail also must indicate clearly whether the applicant wishes to be considered for both openings.

The commission expects to conduct virtual interviews for both vacancies on October 1 and 2, 2020. In accordance with Rule 10.28, the interviews will be open to the public. Further details regarding the interviews, including the manner in which applicants and the public will participate, will be announced at a later date.

Immediately upon the conclusion of the public interviews, the commission expects to meet and select the nominees for the vacancy created by the death of Judge Essner to be submitted to the governor. Following the governor’s appointment of the nominee selected to fill Judge Essner’s vacancy, the commission will reconvene to select the nominees for the vacancy created by the impending retirement of Judge Mary Bruntrager Schroeder to be submitted to the governor.

The members of the Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission are: Robert G. Dowd, Jr., chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District, and chairperson of the commission, Tiffany Mapp Franklin, William P. Grant, Al Koller III and Jeffrey D. Sigmund, secretary of the commission.

Contact: Laura Roy, clerk of court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District

(314) 539-4300