ExAM4Inspections.com supports HUD Housing Choice Voucher Physical Inspections Team's win of Gears of Government Award

ExAM4Inspections.com Delivering Outcomes

MB&A's ExAM4Inspections.com Salesforce AppExchange app supports HUD Housing Choice Voucher Physical Inspections Team's win of Gears of Government Award

We are incredibly proud of the HUD Housing Choice Voucher Physical Inspections Team's Gears of Government win and excited that our software is able to play a role in supporting this critical mission.” — Joshua Millsapps, Managing Partner

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Playing a key role in the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) inspection efforts, MB&A's ExAM4Inspections.com Salesforce AppExchange has helped the Housing Choice Voucher Physical Inspections Team to conduct an average of 5,000 monthly inspections. Most importantly, the app supports HUD's mission to create strong, sustainable, inclusive communities, and quality affordable housing for all.

It also supports the Department’s additional protocols including: Housing Quality Standards (HQS), Uniform Physical Condition Standards for Vouchers (UPCS-V), Uniform Physical Condition Standards (UPCS) and National Standards For The Physical Inspection Of Real Estate (NSPIRE). Not only has this streamlined their inspection processes, it has increased customer satisfaction from 22% to 84%. Quite simply, the HUD team has proven that an electronic inspection model is far more effective and user-friendly than the previous paper-based HQS inspection program.

In August MB&A received notice that the HUD Housing Choice Voucher Physical Inspections Team leveraging ExAM4Inspections.com to support its program had won a Gears of Government Award in recognition of its efforts on behalf of the program. The award recognizes individuals and teams nationwide for their “mission results, customer service, and accountable stewardship” to the American public and is awarded by the Executive Office of the President.

About Millsapps, Ballinger and Associates (MB&A):

Headquartered in Tyson's Corner, Virginia, MB&A's software is used by some of the largest organizations in the world, including dozens of hospitals, over 250 public housing authorities, as well as the Department of Agriculture, Department of Housing and Urban Development, and Department of Veterans Affairs. MB&A is an independent software vendor (ISV), Salesforce partner, and a registered Salesforce consulting partner.

The company’s accolades include being featured in the 2019 FedHealthID Innovation Awards for supporting the Department of Veterans Affairs in establishing its Digital Transformation Center. Not only was the company named a “top 25” Salesforce solution provider by Chief Information Officer (CIO) magazine in 2019, it was a member of the winning team in the Washington Technology's 2019 Industry Innovation competition for the Digital Transformation Center.