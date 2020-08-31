Lash & Goldberg and Founding Partners Ranked in 2020 Chambers & Partners USA Edition for Healthcare Law

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Florida-based law firm Lash & Goldberg LLP announced that the firm has been recognized as a leading Florida healthcare litigation firm in the 2020 edition of Chambers & Partners USA. Individually, Founding Partners Alan D. Lash and Martin B. Goldberg both received rankings in the Healthcare category in Florida as well.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by Chambers & Partners USA for our work in healthcare litigation,” said Founding Partner Alan Lash. “The recognition is a testament to our firm’s depth, skills, experience and success in representing our clients in high stakes healthcare litigation matters as well as our long-standing client relationships.”

Chambers & Partners USA ranks the work of the leading United States law firms and their attorneys in a variety of practice areas. Individual lawyers are ranked in their practice-area(s) on the basis of their legal knowledge and experience, ability, effectiveness and their client-service. Law-firm departments are ranked on the qualities of their lawyers, as well as the effectiveness and capability of the department as a whole including its strength and depth. Both client input and Chambers’ own research are considered for ranking placement in the Chambers Guide.

The recognition by Chambers & Partners USA follows other notable accolades received by Lash & Goldberg and its attorneys. The firm has been named one of the country’s Best Law Firms, as reported in U.S. News & World Report. The firm was also previously named Law360’s 2018 Health Care Practice Group of the Year -- one of five firms nationwide to receive this honor. Lash & Goldberg attorneys have been recognized as "Lawyer of the Year" from Best Lawyers®, The Best Lawyers In America®, Distinguished Leader and Most Effective Lawyers by ALM's Daily Business Review, and "Top Lawyers in South Florida" by the South Florida Legal Guide. Its lawyers are also listed in Martindale-Hubbell Law Directory’s Bar Register of Preeminent Lawyers.

For full details on Lash & Goldberg’s rankings in Chambers & Partners USA 2020, please visit Chambers & Partners.

About Lash & Goldberg LLP

With offices in Miami, Ft. Lauderdale and Tampa, Lash & Goldberg LLP is an experienced litigation boutique law firm representing business interests in litigation matters in Florida and throughout the United States. The firm, founded in 1996, handles a broad range of litigation cases, from complex commercial matters to class actions and qui tam and white collar criminal defense. Lash & Goldberg also counsels companies on administrative and regulatory matters and conducts corporate compliance reviews and investigations. Some of the firm's practice areas include Health Care Operations and Litigation, Alternative Dispute Resolution, Complex Business Litigation, Class Action Litigation, and Corporate, Partnership and Shareholder Disputes. For more information please visit Lash & Goldberg’s website at www.lashgoldberg.com.