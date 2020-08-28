Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as at 28 August 9am EAT
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,220,511) deaths (28,850), and recoveries (953,643) by region:
Central (53,458 cases; 1,034 deaths; 43,125 recoveries): Burundi (430; 1; 345), Cameroon (19,142; 411; 17,651), CAR (4,698; 61; 1,782), Chad (1,004; 77; 875), Congo (3,979; 78; 1,742), DRC (9,915; 255; 9,020), Equatorial Guinea (4,928; 83; 3,798), Gabon (8,468; 53; 7,066), Sao Tome & Principe (894; 15; 846)
Eastern (126,677; 2,602; 70,013): Comoros (417; 7; 396), Djibouti (5,383; 60; 5,307), Eritrea (317; 0; 284), Ethiopia (46,407; 745; 16,829), Kenya (33,389; 567; 19,368), Madagascar (14,592; 184; 13,686), Mauritius (346; 10; 335), Rwanda (3,672; 15; 1,863), Seychelles (136; 0; 127), Somalia (3,275; 95; 2,484), South Sudan (2,510; 47; 1,294), Sudan (13,045; 823; 6,594), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (2,679; 28; 1,268)
Northern (221,211; 8,267; 150,585): Algeria (43,465; 1,462; 30,157), Egypt (98,062; 5,342; 69,612), Libya (12,274; 219; 1,209), Mauritania (6,977; 158; 6,186), Morocco (57,085; 1,011; 41,901), Tunisia (3,323; 73; 1,504), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (25; 2; 16)
Southern (661,570; 14,584; 559,893): Angola (2,415; 105; 975), Botswana (1,633; 6; 224), Eswatini (4,433; 89; 3,115), Lesotho (1,051; 31; 526), Malawi (5,496; 173; 3,121), Mozambique (3,651; 21; 1,968), Namibia (6,712; 60; 2,776), South Africa (618,286; 13,628; 531,338), Zambia (11,601; 282; 10,840), Zimbabwe (6,292; 189; 5,010)
Western (157,595; 2,363; 130,027): Benin (2,145, 40; 1,738), Burkina Faso (1,357; 55; 1,067), Cape Verde (3,699; 38; 2,749), Côte d'Ivoire (17,702; 115; 16,139), Gambia (2,708; 93; 611), Ghana (43,841; 270; 42,246), Guinea (9,213; 58; 8,180), Guinea-Bissau (2,149; 33; 1,104), Liberia (1,298; 82; 832), Mali (2,730; 126; 2,054), Niger (1,173; 69; 1,084), Nigeria (53,317; 1,011; 40,726), Senegal (13,294; 277; 8,974), Sierra Leone (2,003; 69; 1,577), Togo (1,326; 27; 946)