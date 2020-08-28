Coronavirus - Malawi: UN Malawi COVID-19 Update Situation Update No. 24 (Updated on 28 August 2020)
A phased re-opening of schools from 7 in September was announced. Facility audits and developing response plans at school level are currently underway
Govt urgently requires more than US$6.76 million for safe re-opening of schools
Staff from all COVID-19 51 testing sites trained on new testing protocols
6 health care facilities and 4 emergency treatment units assessed for operational effectiveness
21 mobile storage units erected in 9 districts for storage, screening and isolation
617 returnees at Nalikule, Domasi and Machinga TTC were provided with WASH services
1 813 000 people reached with protection, gender and inclusion messages
15 radio stations aired agriculture extension messages covering COVID-19 issues