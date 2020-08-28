SNAP Fraud Investigation Leads to Arrest in Hinds County

(Jackson, Miss.) – A Jackson, Miss. resident has been arrested for SNAP fraud following an investigation conducted by the Investigations Division of the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS).

Investigators found that Alexis M. Brent received an over issuance of SNAP benefits in the amount of $17,840.00 due to Brent failing to disclose material facts to MDHS used in making a determination as to her qualification to receive benefits under the federally funded assistance program.

A Hinds County Grand Jury indicted Brent on a charge of food stamp fraud. As part of her penalty, Brent was ordered to pay the full amount of restitution which is $17,840.

The case was investigated by Josh Koegel and Brett Estes of the MDHS Investigations Division.

The Investigations Division is a subset of the MDHS Office of the Inspector General (OIG), which was created in August 2018 and charged with detecting, preventing, and deterring fraud, waste, and abuse within the agency. Through its audit and investigations, it has been responsible for $4,384,866 in funds collected from SNAP and TANF violations.

“I’m very proud of the work done by our investigations division to identify and investigate fraudulent activity and work closely with District Attorneys’ Offices to prosecute violators.” MDHS Inspector General Hadley Gable Eisenberger said. “These efforts not only protect taxpayer dollars, they ensure these benefits go to the individuals who need them.”

Suspected fraud can be reported MDHS online any time submitting the MDHS Fraud Tip Form at https://www.mdhs.ms.gov/report-fraud/, calling the Fraud Tip Line during normal business hours at 1-(800)-299-6905, or email at fraud@mdhs.ms.gov.