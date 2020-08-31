Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
www.USADecides.com predicts a 76.3% chance of a Joe Biden/Kamala Harris Victory

www.USADecides.com predicts a 76.3% chance of a Joe Biden/Kamala Harris Victory
— Robert Martindale
SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, August 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- www.USADecides.com predicts a 76.3% chance of a Joe Biden/Kamala Harris Victory

As of today, the the website (https://www.usadecides.com) is updated to include the latest polling, analysis, and favorability ratings for the Presidential Candidates. There is no significant Convention Bump for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, however the trend is steady and tilting slightly upwards. Analysis indicates a vast majority of negative opinion has already polarized voters, even within the elusive Independent Voters.

Likewise, the back-to-back nature of the Democratic and Republican Conventions will negate any significant bump for both Parties, unless significant events happen at the end of this week.

Both candidates have maintained negative approval ratings, however Trump is struggling with an approval averaging 40% and Biden slightly higher at 42%. More analysis is available at the website.

They are confident in the current prediction and have indicated on the site as of today - a 76.3% chance of victory for Joe Biden/Kamala Harris. This is up slightly from the most recent analysis on August 4th, when the prediction showed a 74.9% chance of victory for Joe Biden.

The official stance today is: “The Race is: Tipping Slightly Towards Joe Biden”

USADecides welcome links to the website and analysis – they are an independent, small site, tracking this election.
https://www.usadecides.com
https://twitter.com/USADecides
press@usadecides.com

Robert Martindale
www.USADecides.com
+1 858-864-8600
email us here
www.USADecides.com predicts a 76.3% chance of a Joe Biden/Kamala Harris Victory

