Attorney General Schmitt Files Criminal Charges against St. Louis County Contractor

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced that his office has charged Antonios Xenos, of Valley Park, Missouri with consumer fraud in the Circuit Court of St. Louis County. Xenos is charged with 16 counts of deceptive business practice, a class E felony.

The charges allege that Xenos falsely promised homeowners that he and his company Aphrodite Granite & Marble, Inc., would provide and install granite countertops and sinks in kitchen and bathroom remodels and other related construction services in exchange for $49,748.90 in upfront payments. Xenos took payments from at least 16 customers and failed to provide any work or materials to the homeowners. 

Schmitt urges consumers who believe they may be the victim of a contractor scam to file a complaint with the Missouri Attorney General’s Office by calling the Consumer Protection hotline at 800-392-8222 or submitting a complaint online at ago.mo.gov

The charges are not evidence of a crime, and Xenos is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond reasonable doubt in a court of law.

