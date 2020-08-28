Update: Driver Identified In Early Morning Trooper Involved Fatal Shooting

August 28, 2020

(ELKRIDGE, MD) – The suspected impaired driver who was fatally wounded this morning after dragging a Maryland state trooper along I-95 while attempting to flee a traffic stop in Howard County has been identified.

The driver is identified Julio Cesar Moran-Ruiz, 36, of Baltimore.

The investigation is continuing.

