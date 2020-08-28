Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 670 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 181,898 in the last 365 days.

Update: Driver Identified In Early Morning Trooper Involved Fatal Shooting

Maryland State Police News Release

(ELKRIDGE, MD) – The suspected impaired driver who was fatally wounded this morning after dragging a Maryland state trooper along I-95 while attempting to flee a traffic stop in Howard County has been identified.

The driver is identified Julio Cesar Moran-Ruiz, 36, of Baltimore.

The investigation is continuing.

###

 

CONTACT:  Office of Media Communications, 410-653-4236

or msp.media@maryland.gov

 

You just read:

Update: Driver Identified In Early Morning Trooper Involved Fatal Shooting

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.