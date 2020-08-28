New road closure and detour in Starbuck starts Sept. 1 (Aug. 28, 2020)

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — Starting Tuesday, Sept. 1, motorists will encounter a new road closure and detour in the City of Starbuck, as crews switch to the third and final stage of construction on Highways 28, 29 and 114. Highway 28/29 east of the intersection of Highways 28, 29 and 114 will close up to Teigen Street. Traffic will be detoured to County Road 24 and Highway 114.

Local traffic should use East Depot Lane to access Starbuck Medical Center Clinic, CHS Prairie Lakes, Cenex and Dollar General.

A truck detour remains in place until the completion of the project in October, as the local roads cannot safely accommodate the larger truck traffic. Depending on the direction, trucks will be rerouted to County Road 3, County Road 24, Highway 104, County Road 18 and County Road 1.

For more information and detour maps, and to sign up for project email updates, visit the project website.

