Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 671 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 181,899 in the last 365 days.

New road closure and detour in Starbuck starts Sept. 1 (Aug. 28, 2020)

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — Starting Tuesday, Sept. 1, motorists will encounter a new road closure and detour in the City of Starbuck, as crews switch to the third and final stage of construction on Highways 28, 29 and 114. Highway 28/29 east of the intersection of Highways 28, 29 and 114 will close up to Teigen Street. Traffic will be detoured to County Road 24 and Highway 114. 

Local traffic should use East Depot Lane to access Starbuck Medical Center Clinic, CHS Prairie Lakes, Cenex and Dollar General.

A truck detour remains in place until the completion of the project in October, as the local roads cannot safely accommodate the larger truck traffic. Depending on the direction, trucks will be rerouted to County Road 3, County Road 24, Highway 104, County Road 18 and County Road 1.

For more information and detour maps, and to sign up for project email updates, visit the project website.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

###

You just read:

New road closure and detour in Starbuck starts Sept. 1 (Aug. 28, 2020)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.