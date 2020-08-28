SEPTEMBER 8, 2020 DEADLINE ALERT: J2 Global Investors Who Have Suffered Losses Greater Than $100,000 Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating securities claims on behalf of investors of J2 Global, Inc. (“J2 Global” or the “Company”) ( NASDAQ: JCOM ) to determine whether J2 Global may have issued materially misleading business information to investors.



J2 Global investors who purchased, or otherwise acquired, the Company’s securities between October 5, 2015 and June 29, 2020, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), and suffered losses greater than $100,000 are encouraged to complete Kehoe Law Firm’s Securities Class Action Questionnaire or contact Kevin Cauley, Director, Business Development, (215) 792-6676, Ext. 802, kcauley@kehoelawfirm.com , securities@kehoelawfirm.com , to discuss the securities investigation or potential legal claims.

A class action lawsuit has been filed against J2 Global and certain of its officers for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

IF YOU WISH TO SERVE AS LEAD PLAINTIFF, YOU MUST MOVE THE COURT NO LATER THAN SEPTEMBER 8, 2020. To be a member of the class action, you do not need to take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice; or you can take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. No class has yet been certified in the above action. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel, unless you retain an attorney. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

According to the class action lawsuit, the J2 Global defendants allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose that: (1) J2 Global engaged in undisclosed related-party transactions; (2) J2 Global used misleading accounting to hide impairments and underperformance in acquisitions; (3) several so-called independent members of J2 Global’s board of directors and audit committee were not disinterested; and (4) as a result, the J2 Global defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. , with offices in New York and Philadelphia, is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff–side law firm dedicated to protecting investors from securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and corporate misconduct. Combined, the partners at Kehoe Law Firm have served as Lead Counsel or Co-Lead Counsel in cases that have recovered more than $10 billion on behalf of institutional and individual investors.

