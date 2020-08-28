White House Office of Science and Technology Policy and the U.S. Department of Energy Announces the National Quantum Initiative Advisory ...
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP), and the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced the members of the National Quantum Initiative Advisory Committee (NQIAC), which will counsel the Administration on ways to ensure continued American leadership in quantum information science (QIS).
“Today, the White House is proud to join DOE to announce the members of the NQIAC, an important step forward for the National Quantum Initiative. We look forward to engaging with the entire U.S. innovation ecosystem to advance quantum research and innovation for the betterment of our Nation,” said U.S. Chief Technology Officer Michael Kratsios.
"The Department of Energy is proud to join the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy in the formation of the National Quantum Initiative Advisory Committee," said Under Secretary for Science Paul Dabbar. "By organizing a way to harness our rapidly evolving quantum technologies, this committee will help transform and evolve applications for the future."
President Trump established the NQIAC by Executive Order as part of the bipartisan National Quantum Initiative Act of 2018. The legislation accelerated QIS research and development investment and policy coordination across the Federal government.
The NQIAC will be co-chaired by Dr. Charles Tahan, OSTP Assistant Director for Quantum Information Science and Director of the National Quantum Coordination Office, and Dr. Kathryn Ann Moler, Dean of Research at Stanford University. Committee members represent industry, universities, Federal laboratoties, and other Federal Government agencies.
Members of the National Quantum Initiative Advisory Committee include:
Professor Timothy A. Akers
Assistant Vice President for Research Innovation and Advocacy
Morgan State University
Baltimore, MD
Professor Frederic T. Chong
Seymour Goodman Professor
University of Chicago
Chicago, IL
Dr. James S. Clarke
Director, Quantum Hardware
Intel Corporation
Portland, OR
Professor Kai-Mei C. Fu
Associate Professor of Physics and Electrical and Computer Engineering
University of Washington
Seattle, WA
Dr. Marissa Giustina
Senior Research Scientist
Google, LLC
Goleta, CA
Mr. Gilbert V. Herrera
Laboratory Fellow
Sandia National Laboratories
Albuquerque, NM
Professor Evelyn L. Hu
Tarr-Coyne Professor of Electrical Engineering and Applied Science
Harvard University
Cambridge, MA
Professor Jungsang Kim
Co-Founder, IonQ
Professor of ECE, Physics and Computer Science
Duke University
Durham, NC
Dr. Joseph (Joe) Lykken
Deputy Director for Research
Fermi National Accelerator Lab
Batavia, IL
Mr. Luke Mauritsen
Founder/CEO
Montana Instruments
Bozeman, MT
Professor Christopher R. Monroe
University of Maryland
College Park, MD
Professor William D. Oliver
Associate Professor EECE, Professor of Practice Physics, and MIT-Lincoln Laboratory Fellow
Massachusetts Institute of Technology and MIT-Lincoln Laboratory
Cambridge, MA
Mr. Stephen S. Pawlowski
Vice President of Advanced Computing Solutions
Micron
Beaverton, OR
Professor John P. Preskill
Director of the Institute for Quantum and Matter
California Institute of Technology
Pasadena, CA
Dr. Kristen L. Pudenz
Lead for Quantum Information Science
Lockheed Martin
Longmont, CO
Dr. Chad T. Rigetti
Founder and CEO
Rigetti Computing
Berkeley, CA
Dr. Mark B. Ritter
Chair, Physical Sciences Council
IBM T.J. Watson Research Center
Sherman, CT
Professor Robert J. Schoelkopf
Sterling Professor of Applied Physics and Physics
Yale University
New Haven, CT
Dr. Krysta M. Svore
General Manager of Quantum Systems
Microsoft Research
Redmond, WA
Professor Jinliu Wang
Senior Vice Chancellor for Research and Economic Development
The State University of New York
Albany, NY
Dr. Jun Ye
JILA Fellow, Adjoint Professor of Physics
National Institute of Standards and Technology
Boulder, CO
The first NQIAC meeting is tentatively scheduled for October 2020, with additional details to come.
Earlier this week, OSTP and DOE announced up to $625 million over five years for the establishment of five quantum research centers, delivering on the National Quantum Initiative Act’s call to stand up new QIS centers nationwide. DOE also unveiled the blueprint strategy for developing a national quantum internet, bringing the United States to the forefront of the global quantum race and ushering in a new era of communications.
