White House Office of Science and Technology Policy and the U.S. Department of Energy Announces the National Quantum Initiative Advisory ...

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP), and the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced the members of the National Quantum Initiative Advisory Committee (NQIAC), which will counsel the Administration on ways to ensure continued American leadership in quantum information science (QIS).

“Today, the White House is proud to join DOE to announce the members of the NQIAC, an important step forward for the National Quantum Initiative. We look forward to engaging with the entire U.S. innovation ecosystem to advance quantum research and innovation for the betterment of our Nation,” said U.S. Chief Technology Officer Michael Kratsios.

"The Department of Energy is proud to join the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy in the formation of the National Quantum Initiative Advisory Committee," said Under Secretary for Science Paul Dabbar. "By organizing a way to harness our rapidly evolving quantum technologies, this committee will help transform and evolve applications for the future."

President Trump established the NQIAC by Executive Order as part of the bipartisan National Quantum Initiative Act of 2018. The legislation accelerated QIS research and development investment and policy coordination across the Federal government.

The NQIAC will be co-chaired by Dr. Charles Tahan, OSTP Assistant Director for Quantum Information Science and Director of the National Quantum Coordination Office, and Dr. Kathryn Ann Moler, Dean of Research at Stanford University. Committee members represent industry, universities, Federal laboratoties, and other Federal Government agencies.

Members of the National Quantum Initiative Advisory Committee include:

Professor Timothy A. Akers

Assistant Vice President for Research Innovation and Advocacy

Morgan State University

Baltimore, MD

Professor Frederic T. Chong

Seymour Goodman Professor

University of Chicago

Chicago, IL

Dr. James S. Clarke

Director, Quantum Hardware

Intel Corporation

Portland, OR

Professor Kai-Mei C. Fu

Associate Professor of Physics and Electrical and Computer Engineering

University of Washington

Seattle, WA

Dr. Marissa Giustina

Senior Research Scientist

Google, LLC

Goleta, CA

Mr. Gilbert V. Herrera

Laboratory Fellow

Sandia National Laboratories

Albuquerque, NM

Professor Evelyn L. Hu

Tarr-Coyne Professor of Electrical Engineering and Applied Science

Harvard University

Cambridge, MA

Professor Jungsang Kim

Co-Founder, IonQ

Professor of ECE, Physics and Computer Science

Duke University

Durham, NC

Dr. Joseph (Joe) Lykken

Deputy Director for Research

Fermi National Accelerator Lab

Batavia, IL

Mr. Luke Mauritsen

Founder/CEO

Montana Instruments

Bozeman, MT

Professor Christopher R. Monroe

University of Maryland

College Park, MD

Professor William D. Oliver

Associate Professor EECE, Professor of Practice Physics, and MIT-Lincoln Laboratory Fellow

Massachusetts Institute of Technology and MIT-Lincoln Laboratory

Cambridge, MA

Mr. Stephen S. Pawlowski

Vice President of Advanced Computing Solutions

Micron

Beaverton, OR

Professor John P. Preskill

Director of the Institute for Quantum and Matter

California Institute of Technology

Pasadena, CA

Dr. Kristen L. Pudenz

Lead for Quantum Information Science

Lockheed Martin

Longmont, CO

Dr. Chad T. Rigetti

Founder and CEO

Rigetti Computing

Berkeley, CA

Dr. Mark B. Ritter

Chair, Physical Sciences Council

IBM T.J. Watson Research Center

Sherman, CT

Professor Robert J. Schoelkopf

Sterling Professor of Applied Physics and Physics

Yale University

New Haven, CT

Dr. Krysta M. Svore

General Manager of Quantum Systems

Microsoft Research

Redmond, WA

Professor Jinliu Wang

Senior Vice Chancellor for Research and Economic Development

The State University of New York

Albany, NY

Dr. Jun Ye

JILA Fellow, Adjoint Professor of Physics

National Institute of Standards and Technology

Boulder, CO

The first NQIAC meeting is tentatively scheduled for October 2020, with additional details to come.

Earlier this week, OSTP and DOE announced up to $625 million over five years for the establishment of five quantum research centers, delivering on the National Quantum Initiative Act’s call to stand up new QIS centers nationwide. DOE also unveiled the blueprint strategy for developing a national quantum internet, bringing the United States to the forefront of the global quantum race and ushering in a new era of communications.

###

News Media Contact: (202) 586-4940