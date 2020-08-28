RAPS Announces 2020 Founder’s Award, Community Leadership Award and Patient-Centered Health Award Honorees

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, MD, USA, Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society (RAPS) has announced six distinguished professionals and two influential organizations as this year’s honorees of RAPS’ awards for contributions to the regulatory profession and to promoting public health. RAPS’ Founder’s Award, Community Leadership Award and Patient-Centered Health Award are bestowed annually in conjunction with RAPS Convergence, the largest annual conference for the global healthcare regulatory community. This year’s event will take place live online 13–16 September.

“2020 Convergence will be unlike previous years with its exciting all virtual platform. And, with 43 health authority representatives from 10 global organizations speaking this year, Convergence remains the most vital forum for bringing the regulatory community together to share knowledge, connect with each other and recognize excellence,” said RAPS Interim Executive Director Bill McMoil. “These awardees have had a very meaningful impact on the regulatory profession, professional peers and colleagues, and the lives of patients, and it is important to recognize their excellent work.”

The Founder’s Award recognizes exemplary regulatory professionals and is the profession’s highest award. The 2020 winners are:

Linda Bowen, FRAPS, MSc, RAC , head of regulatory policy and intelligence, Seattle Genetics

, head of regulatory policy and intelligence, Seattle Genetics David Jefferys, MD, FRAPS , senior vice president for global regulatory, healthcare policy and corporate affairs, Eisai Europe

, senior vice president for global regulatory, healthcare policy and corporate affairs, Eisai Europe John Wilkinson, MBA , chair of the board of trustees, Global Medical Devices Nomenclature Agency

, chair of the board of trustees, Global Medical Devices Nomenclature Agency Robert (Bob) Yocher, FRAPS, retired

The Community Leadership Award recognizes RAPS members who have built networks and supported regulatory professionals in their communities. The 2020 awardees are:

Kiran Gulati, MBA , principal medical device consultant, Kiran Gulati & Associates

, principal medical device consultant, Kiran Gulati & Associates Sylvie Verdon, MS, RAC, MPM, senior regulatory consultant, Verdon Solutions LLC

The Patient-Centered Health Award recognizes organizations or individuals for making a significant impact to advance patient-centered policy, product development or regulatory decision making. The 2020 recipients are:

