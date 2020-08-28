High-Quality ZENii Skincare & Wellness Nutritional Supplements That Deliver Essential Micro-Nutrients Coming to America

ZENii Developed High-Performance Nutritional Supplements to Optimize Health at the Cellular Level

/EIN News/ -- Boca Raton, FL, Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZENii of London announced this week it would soon unveil its high-performance nutritional supplements for skin health and overall vitality to the American consumer.

“We wanted to create a synergy between high-performance skincare and nutritional supplements that embrace health and vitality from the inside-out,” said Dr. Johanna Ward, the founder of ZENii.

ZENii’s advanced scientific formulas are designed to deliver essential micro-nutrients that your skin and body need. The supplements work to optimize cellular function, prevent disease, and enhance wellness.

“I wanted to create a brand based on science and results,” said Dr. Ward, adding that she found a lack of high-quality prescription-strength and physician-formulated nutritional supplements on the market.

Zenii plans to introduce five of is most popular supplements to American consumers:

Skin Fusion, which is the ultimate in anti-aging and skin health support, is ideal for anyone looking to press pause on the aging process and boost the strength, quality, and quantity of their collagen.

Immune Defense is a full-spectrum immune complex supplement with immune-supporting vitamins (C, A, E & D), minerals (zinc, magnesium & selenium), probiotics, turmeric, garlic, and beneficial herbs.

ProHydrate is an advanced skin hydrating supplement made from patented 200mg ExceptionHYAL hyaluronic acid, nutritious coconut water, MSM, vitamin C & zinc.

ProClear is a micronutrient formula ideal for maintaining skin health and calming internal inflammation.

ProLuminous is an antioxidant-based skin supplement that is clinically tested to improve skin radiance, skin tone, and skin health. This cutting-edge vegan formula helps reduce oxidative stress and improve skin pigmentation, elasticity, and firmness.

ZENii is currently sold in high-end retailers in the United Kingdom, including Harrods, Selfridges, John Bell & Croyden (Her Majesty the Queen’s Pharmacy), and in more than 150 medical and health clinics in the UK and Ireland. ProLuminous, ProHydrate, and Immune Defense are vegan. ProClear is vegetarian suitable. Skin Fusion contains fish in the form of marine collagen.

“We decided this year to bring ZENii supplements to America,” Dr. Ward said. “We believe American consumers will welcome our unique formulas and clinically-tested, high-performance supplements.

“Although our supplements are not a substitute for a healthy diet, they can support a healthy diet and lifestyle and bridge any nutritional gaps,” Dr. Ward said. “When supplements are used intelligently, they can support and boost general health and well-being.”

For more information, visit zenii.co.uk .

Attachments

Andrew Polin Zenii 561-544-0719 apolin@inhealthmedia.com