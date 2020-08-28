Endexx Division Kush, Inc. Sponsors “I Have a Dream” Livestream Event

/EIN News/ -- CAVE CREEK, AZ, Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Endexx® Corporation, (OTC: EDXC) (the “Company” or a/k/a “CBD Unlimited™”), a lifestyle company focused on the intersection of science, compliance, and formulation of innovative phytonutrient-based food and nutritional products, today announced its wholly owned lifestyle division, Kush, Inc., is sponsoring and hosting a livestream event on its KushTV and https://www.facebook.com/kush.wear .



For event details: www.MLKDream.Live

I HAVE A DREAM - a livestream event that recreates MLK's famous speech with performer Stephon Ferguson and interviews with Activist Edith Lee-Payne and filmmaker Steve Distante. Join the discussion!

Event Summary:

On August 28, 1963, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. took the podium on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. to address the nation. One of the most influential speeches of all time, “I Have A Dream” was seen as a catalytic moment of change in the Civil Rights Movement. As we celebrate the 57th anniversary of the speech and support the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 10: Reduced Inequalities, the message of equality for all still resonates as our nation reels from months of civil unrest in the wake of increasing social justice issues.

“I HAVE A DREAM” will recreate this historic 17-minute speech with acclaimed performer Stephon Ferguson as Dr. King while Edith Lee-Payne provides context for the day based on her personal experience of being there.

In conjunction with these sponsors “KushWear” is proud to deliver the performance to its base and share this extraordinary event:

Sponsored By:

ImpactU.Film - A film and media company sharing stories of impact through the lens of entrepreneurship, impact investing and innovation. For films and podcasts, visit: www.ImpactU.Film

Vanderbilt Financial Group is an investment firm disrupting traditional finance by focusing on socially and environmentally responsible, ethical, and impactful investments. We do this while keeping our advisors front and center, providing a world-class level of service with a “family office” feel. Headquartered in a LEED-certified (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Platinum building, our commitment to changing the world begins at home in our office and within our culture. As an impact organization, Vanderbilt is dedicated to using our business as a force for good to enhance our community and make an impact as we grow. We are extremely passionate about Impact Investing as it aligns with the core values and mission of our firm. Vanderbilt has become known as “The Sustainable Wealth Management Firm” for our commitment to providing our Financial Advisors and their clients greater access to value-aligned investments. For more info, visit: www.vanderbiltfinancialgroup.com

This presentation of “I Have A Dream” is sponsored by Vanderbilt Financial Group as part of its year-long commitment to Sustainable Development Goal 10 - Reduced Inequalities. For more information, please visit: https://www.newswire.com/news/impactful-investment-firm-vanderbilt-financial-group-dedicates-a-year-21164232

Dicks + Nanton Celebrity Branding Agency - We believe that Your Brand is Your Story™ — and by extension, branding is simply storytelling. A good brand is a story that the world likes to retell. Getting that to happen is not by chance. We work with our clients on strategy, positioning, and storytelling execution through media. This allows our clients to serve their marketplace with education and inspiration, which also has the effect of leaving a far greater impact on all who they come into contact with. https://www.celebritybrandingagency.com

Archangel - We turn Dreamers into ChangeMakers through immersive experiences, tactical coaching, and global community. Learn more about our next global online experience - Dreamer Festival - by visiting: https://dreamerfestival.com

