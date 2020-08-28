Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Deploys Team to Assess Damages from Hurricane Laura, Strategize Recovery Through National Partnerships with Governing Agencies

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC: SGTM) (“SGTM” or the “Company”), a leading provider of environmentally beneficial solutions for tree and storm waste disposal, today announces that its wholly owned subsidiary, National Storm Recovery, LLC (“NSR”), has deployed one of its teams to assess damages from Hurricane Laura (the “Hurricane”) and to strategize recovery through its national partnerships with governing agencies.



National Storm Recovery is composed of a team that has expertise in dangerous tree removal, debris hauling and debris management. The Company’s management team assesses storms by deploying its mobile command center to designated sites and then strategizing with its national partners, which include government agencies, prime contractors and subcontractors.

The Hurricane made landfall Thursday morning as a “ferocious Category 4 monster,” devastating Louisiana and Texas with an impact reminiscent of the destruction of Hurricane Rita 15 years ago ( view full article ).

An assessment of the SGTM team’s Hurricane Laura recovery efforts, along with live updates and video coverage, can be accessed via the Company’s social media site ( view here ).

SGTM’s CEO and Director Tony Raynor states, “Our hearts and prayers go out to all the families that have been affected by this devastating storm. Our Company is committed to getting communities back on their feet again. I have personally been involved with over 25 different storm and recovery projects throughout the country and have managed millions of cubic yards of storm debris.”

“It’s thanks to our strategic partners that we are able to assist recovery in communities across the nation, just as we are currently doing for those affected by Laura,” Mr. Raynor concludes. “I am a firm believer in strategically partnering instead of competing; by doing so, everyone benefits.”

About Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM)

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (“SGTM”), through its subsidiaries, provides tree services, debris hauling and removal, biomass recycling, mulch manufacturing, packaging and sales. The Company was established with the objective of providing a solution for the treatment and handling of tree debris that has historically been disposed of in landfills, creating an environmental burden and pressure on disposal sites around the nation. The Company’s solutions are founded in sustainability, based on vertically integrated operations that begin with collecting tree debris through its tree services division and collection sites and then, through its processing division, recycling and using that tree debris as a feedstock that is manufactured into a variety of organic, attractive, next-generation mulch products that are packaged and sold to landscapers, installers and garden centers. The Company plans to expand its operations through a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions that are both accretive to earnings and are positioned for rapid growth from the resulting synergistic opportunities identified. The Company’s customers include governmental, residential and commercial clients.

For additional information regarding SGTM’s operations, expansion plans and production facilities, view the Company’s presentation . For more information about the Company’s Mulch Manufacturing subsidiary, visit https://mulchmfg.com/ .

Company Contact:

Anthony Raynor

CEO & Director

407.886.8733 Office