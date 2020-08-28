Gavin McConnon and Iain McConnon Announce New Trackhouse.io Aﬃliate and Advertiser Tracker
DUBLIN, IRELAND , August 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gavin McConnon, Iain McConnon, and the rest of the Trackhouse.io team are happy to announce that after over a year in private beta mode, Trackhouse.io’s Aﬃliate and Advertiser Tracking Platform has been launched.
Trackhouse is a global analytics platform for tracking the performance of online advertising campaigns through a free plan with fair usage limits. It is designed for individual advertisers, media buyers, and affiliates.
The platform oﬀers many features including click and impression tracking, split testing, raw data logs, s2s and client side pixel tracking, multi-source campaign and detailed reporting with in-depth breakdowns on a variety of device (browser, OS, Geo information, etc.), time (by the hour, day, month, and year), and traﬃc-related metrics, providing users with the power to interrogate traﬃc data.
“Our mission is to work closely with our customers to develop new features, however niche they may be,” shared Shane Connolly, chief technology oﬃcer at Trackhouse.
“We pride ourselves in providing intuitive features that make your traﬃc management life easier.”
This self-service platform is easy to use and allows everyone from small part-time advertisers to large-scale enterprises to track every minute detail of their campaigns.
“What we have built here is a world beating aﬃliate and advertising platform, that can be used by anybody, and we are making it free to use to shake up the market,” said Iain McConnon, co-founder of Trackhouse.
“The team behind Trackhouse have a deep understanding of aﬃliate and advertising tracking. With over 15 years in the online marketing industry, Trackhouse was developed to address the shortcomings of other tracking solutions. We are conﬁdent Trackhouse is the best product on the market,” added Gavin McConnon, investor in Trackhouse.
Trackhouse is now available and onboarding customers. To learn more, visit Trackhouse.io
About Gavin & Iain McConnon
Gavin McConnon is a serial entrepreneur, having founded and run multiple companies. In 1995, Gavin started his first company, Eirnet, to provide standard dial-up Internet access to users in Ireland (ISP). Since then, he has founded or co-founded several other technology-based companies while winning multiple awards for his success in business. Gavin also brought F45 Training — an Australia fitness business — to Ireland and it currently operates at three locations in Dublin with seven additional studios in planning.
Iain McConnon is an award-winning entrepreneur who has launched multiple start-ups over the last 20 years, specializing in mobile telecoms, digital and online advertising, mobile apps, and mobile operator billing. Over his career he has won several prestige awards and has successfully opened global offices for his companies in Sydney, Johannesburg, and San Francisco. Most recently, Iain launched Trackhouse, a global digital marketing and advertising tracking platform.
Gavin & Iain McConnon
